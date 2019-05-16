Look for summer-like weather the next couple of days in the Topeka area.

Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the lower-90s.

Friday should be a bit cooler, with a high in the mid-80s expected.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Friday night and continues through Sunday.

Highs Saturday should approach 80 degrees, with Sunday only seeing highs around 70.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

• Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.