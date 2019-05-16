Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of Lorraine Street and 17th Avenue. The first Catholic high school in Hutchinson was built in 1905 at 215 E. Fifth Ave.

Attendance continually increased, and in 1953, a new building was constructed on the same parcel behind the original one, St. Teresa's School. In 1965, a separate standalone high school was built at 1400 E. 17th. Trinity Catholic School opened at the start of the second semester in 1966. The school was built by the N.F. English construction Company.

Later, an addition was added to the building and the junior high was combined with the high school.

Trinity Catholic School today is still going strong at 1400 E. 17th Ave.