I retired several months ago. Actually, I resigned, since in the Catholic tradition, a bishop never ceases to be a bishop, he or she, just lets go of their authority.

Anyway, I was not really ready to retire, but church law in the Episcopal Church says you must step aside at age 72.

Retirement, or resignation, is change! And most of us are not really happy with too much change. When change comes, we have to find new ways of doing things; new ways of living; new ways of being who we are. Change can be hard! Yet, change seems to be inevitable. Someone once wrote that the only thing that never changes is change. When we are born, there is change. When we reach adulthood, there is change. When we marry, there is change. When we have children of our own, there is change. Old age brings change. Illness can bring change. And, of course, the most mysterious change is death.

Some change is welcome. When we get a new job; that can be a good thing. When we buy a new home, that can be a welcome thing. Sometimes being told we need life-saving surgery or medical treatment can be a good thing.

Of course, some change is not so good. Losing a job; losing a spouse or child is not good change.

It often seems that change comes too often, and too swiftly. Often, we are never ready! Often, we are at a loss as to how to cope, how to accept, how to find some stability is a world of change.

Personally, my retirement has brought a lot of change in a short time. How does one internalize one change, when another is right behind it? How are we not overcome with frustration, fear, fatigue? In the swirling waters of change where can we find some stability, some peace, some anchor in the storm?

For years I have kept a sign in my office which reads:

“When I can walked to the edge of all that light I have known, and am about to step off into the unknown, faith teaches me that one of two things will happen: Either I will find a solid place to set my foot, or…I will learn to fly!”

As a Christian I try to put my trust in the risen Jesus. I hope that he will teach me to fly! In a world of change I have been taught that Jesus of Nazareth is “the same yesterday, and today, and forever”. He is “the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end”.

In the chaos and uncertainty of change; in the mist of our fears and pains; when we are tired and confused Jesus reaches out to us: “Come to me, all you who are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble of heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

The Rt. Rev. Michael P. Milliken served as the fifth Bishop of Western Kansas (Resigned).