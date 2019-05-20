Send events to:

life@salina.com

Monday 20

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

Crystal Creek in concert: 11 a.m., Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth. Everyone welcome.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

Gold Street Riders, Salina Chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association: 6 p.m. meal, 7 p.m. meeting, Perkins, 3050 Riffel.

Silver Needles Quilt Guild monthly meeting: 6:30 p.m., social time, meeting at 7, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia. Public welcome.

McPHERSON — Writers' Workshop: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Writing session for adults with non-fiction focus. (620) 245-2570.

Tuesday 21

Library board meeting: 7 a.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm.

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Dance Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Hosted by Tamara Howe School of Dance. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Free walk-in mental health screenings: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Central Kansas Mental Health Center, 809 Elmhurst. 1-800-794-8281.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Crystal Creek in concert: 2 p.m., Kenwood View, 900 Elmhurst. Everyone welcome.

Salina Planning Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Community Art and Design Advisory Board meeting: 4:30 p.m., Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

ABILENE—Ike's Hometown Singers: 7 p.m., Abilene Senior Center, 100 N. Elm. Free.

LINDSBORG — Crystal Creek in concert: 6:30 p.m., Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut.

Everyone welcome.