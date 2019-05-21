Today's Birthday (05/21/19). Partnership is your golden key this year. Consistent contribution amplifies your shared finances. Unexpected transformations alter your outlook. A lucrative summer leads to a shift in family finances. Shared accounts rise next winter, before changes with your personal income. Pull together for family love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Your connections can support you with a professional opportunity. Communication seems easier, with Mercury and the Sun both entering Gemini today. Learn voraciously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Your wanderlust is getting worse. Begin an especially lucrative month, with the Sun and Mercury in Gemini. Profit through collaboration, communication and networking.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Now you're in the groove. You're especially powerful and confident, with both Sun and Mercury entering your sign today. Get creative for lucrative solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Work with a partner today and tomorrow. Finish old projects this month. Refine plans and organize preparations for what's ahead. Rest and recuperate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Maintain healthy routines. Public participation this month can yield satisfying results. With both Sun and Mercury in Gemini, teamwork and communication flower.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss professional plans with someone whose view you respect. Your professional influence grows this month through networking. Advance your career through diplomacy and communication.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Enjoy domestic comforts while you plan your next adventure. Seek new territory over the next month under the Gemini Sun and Mercury. Opportunities arise in conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover new ways to grow shared accounts this month. Discuss financial priorities with your team, and coordinate actions for greatest impact. Profit together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Bring home the bacon today and tomorrow. Create partnership and strengthen your collaboration through communication this month, with Sun and Mercury in Gemini.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Discuss ways to grow and expand a personal dream. Find solutions for your work, health and fitness this month. Get expert support for greater velocity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider esoteric and spiritual concepts. It's easier to express your love, with Mercury and the Sun in Gemini. Romance and fun arise in conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends have good ideas for domestic solutions. Discuss home renovation possibilities with family. Words and actions align for satisfying results this month. Invite folks over.