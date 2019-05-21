Greenbacks get in position to score, but Raiders hit back.

The PHS softball team hosted their regional tournament last Wednesday, May 15. They went into regionals as the #4 seed, the highest ranked in their bracket. However, their season ended on their home field in a loss to the Wamego Raiders, 7-4.

The Greenbacks got out there and put themselves on the scoreboard first.

“We also put ourselves in a position to get a few more early scores. We just didn’t maintain that,” said head coach Mike Forshee.

Unfortunately, after the first inning, the game took a turn for Pratt and they made a few crucial mistakes in the field. This allowed Wamego to hit a 3-run home run.

After the grand slam, the Greenbacks weren’t able carry over their aggressiveness at the plate from the beginning to the rest of the game.

“Hitting is a constant adjustment and we struggled making the necessary adjustments at the plate against their lefty. We are a much better offensive team than what we showed and that is on me,” said Forshee.

The girls then allowed Wamego to score even more runs. Pratt started to find their groove by the end of the game, but they had dug themselves to big of a hole to get out of that quickly. They lost 4-7.

The season ended on a sad note; however, Forshee is still grateful for the other ways in which the season was successful, including their 15-4 winning record.

“We get to play and coach a sport that we love each and every day. Not only did we make each other better players, but also better people. You go through ups and downs together, wins and losses, end to a season, saying goodbye to seniors, all the while learning valuable life lessons in the process. It’s part of what makes high school sports so important and valuable,” said Forshee.

Looking forward to next season, he knows that some of the younger players will need to replenish the six spots the seniors are leaving behind.

“I think next season we will reload and have the players step in and fill some tough spots left open by our six seniors: Brianna Cruz, Allisan McGowan, Morgan Rogers, Jenna Fincham, Anahi Garcia, and Madalynn Wilson played a lot of varsity ball over the last four years and it will be strange not having them there. They are such team players and we will miss that the most.”