Lemon Park in Pratt was closed due to flooding on Tuesday, but opened back up today for the usual walkers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The barricade gates were closed in Lemon Park on Tuesday as the Ninnescah River got out of its banks following weekend and Monday rains that reached three inches in Pratt, flooding park grounds. The Ninnescah River was higher than usual as persistent weather systems continued to bring rain and more rain to the region.

In Lemon Park, water reached to base of the road through the park and was standing in some areas while it flowed in areas beyond the normal river path. At the Lemon Park lake dam, so much water was flowing over the dam that the water level was almost the same height on both sides of the dam.

A tall tree also went down in the park because of heavy rain and saturated soil. Half of its roots were sticking in the air as the tree laid on its side next to the roadway through the park.

Water in the park did not go across the road this time, said Pratt County Emergency Manager Tim Branscom. But there was enough rain that several water ponds formed in low lying areas and covered the walking path especially around the softball diamond in the southeast part of the park.

Pratt County got a break on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures and Lemon Park in Pratt was again open for walkers and outdoor enthusiasts. But that break could be short lived with rain again in the forecast for several days starting Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City had flood warnings out for the South Fork of the Ninnescah through Wednesday morning, said NWS Meteorologist Ray Burgert.

Burgert said stations in Pratt and Barber counties reported from two to three inches of rain in general with some higher amounts reported around Sawyer and Cairo. The heaviest amounts were south and east of Pratt with the Cunningham and Kingman area getting three to four inches.

With more rain in the forecast for the next few days and severe weather possible again, the threat of more flooding is still present. With so much rain already received in the area, it was also likely that water would be over county roads in low areas, Burgert said.



