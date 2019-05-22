State golf

rescheduled

TOPEKA — The Class 2A state golf tournament at the Hesston Golf Course has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday with the original tee times.

The Class 6A state golf tournament at Sand Creek Station in Newton has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Bethel players

take honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Bethel College tennis players have been named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete teams for the 2018-19 season.

Named to the team for the Bethel women are Mallory Meier, a junior from Winfield; Kaci Wilson, a junior from Sterling; and Serena Wong, a senior from Newton.

Named for the men are Shawn Bontrager, a junior from Newton; Gabe Johnson, a senior from Abilene; and Ryan LaCombe, a junior from Abilene.

Johnson and Wong are both repeat selections.

To be named to the team, a player must hold a 3.5 cumulative grade-point-average on a 3.0 scale, be nominated by the team’s coach or sports information director and be at least junior standing and attended the institution for two years as a non-transfer or one year as a transfer.

Also named to the teams were Tessa Isaac of Tabor, a junior from Hesston; and Isaac Penner of Friends, a senior from Newton.

Johnson, LaCombe, Wilson and golfer Connor Mickens, a senior from Meridian, all have been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

“The At-Large category includes multiple spring sports, including but not limited to tennis, golf, lacrosse, and swimming.”

The four are eligible to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America teams, which will be selected June 18.

Martens places

at AAC meet

WICHITA — Newton High School graduate Cory Martens, a field athlete at Wichita State, medaled in three events at the American Athletic Conference Championships May 10 to 12 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Martens took third in the hammer throw in 60.25 meters (197-8), third in the discus in 52.03 meters (172-1) and fourth in the shot put in 17.09 meters (56-1).

Wichita State placed second in the team standings behind Houston 178.75-166.75.

Martens qualified for the NCAA West Regional Championships May 23 to 25 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento.

Monarchs terminated

by ECHL

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL Board of Governors voted to terminate the league membership of the Manchester Monarchs, effective immediately, “for for ceasing operations and failing to ice a team for play in the 2019-20 Season.”

The team began play in the 2015-16 season after the Manchester Monarchs of the American Hockey League moved to Ontario, Calif.

The team made the playoffs in each of its four years of operations, reaching the conference finals in 2017.

The team was the sole professional hockey team in New Hampshire.

According to a report in the New Hampshire Union Leader, the team’s ownership was looking to sell the team, but folded the franchise when no offers.

The team had a peak average attendance in 2003-04 as an AHL member of 9,141, but last season’s attendance dropped to 2,400. The original team was owned by Anschutz Entertainment Group, which also owns a stake in the Los Angeles Kings and was moved to be closer to the parent team. AEG originally owned the ECHL Monarchs, but sold that franchise before the 2017-18 season.

The ECHL, which includes the Wichita Thunder, currently has 26 teams.