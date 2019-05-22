MESA, Ariz. — Darkness was the only thing that could stop Ben Hadden.

The Kansas Wesleyan senior still had three holes to play in the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships on Tuesday when play was suspended at Las Sendas Golf Club. But Hadden played those first 15 holes on the Hilly Desert Course in 2-under, putting him at the top of the leaderboard among the 156 players in the tournament field.

Four of the five Kansas Wesleyan representatives were unable to finish their round. The opening round will be completed Wednesday morning, and the Wesleyan players will then have early tee times for the tournament’s second round.

The Coyotes are currently in sixth place among 30 teams competing in the event. Wesleyan has a team score of 17-over par, eight shots behind tournament leader Texas Wesleyan.

Wesleyan senior Coleman Houk was 3-over after completing 16 holes, tied for 15th. Junior Troy Watson was 6-over through 17 holes and tied for 46th. Junior Logan Vacca was 10-over through 17 holes, and junior Pat Mercer completed his round at 21-over.

Hadden was even par through five holes before making eagle at the 532-yard, par 5 No. 6. He was still at 2-under before a birdie at No. 12, but gave a stroke back with his second bogey of the day at No. 13.

Houk’s round got off to a rough start with triple bogey on the opening hole, but he played the next 15 holes in even par. That included back-to-back birdies at Nos. 5 and 6.

After the completion of the second round, cuts will be made before the final two rounds on Thursday and Friday.