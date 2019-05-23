High School track teams take on top competition this weekend at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Sian Helfrich won the 200M dash and took second in the 200M dash to lead the Lady Greenbacks to a fourth-place finish as a team at the 4A Regional Track Meet on Thursday.

Top four finishers and state qualifiers, in addition to Helfrich, for the Pratt High School ladies were as follows: Addie Hoeme second in the 1600M and 3200M runs, Kaitlyn Rasmussen finished first in high jump, and Rheagan Hoover second place in shot put.

The 4x400M relay team of Kieara Kaufman, Vanessa Lechner, Lauren Kolm, and Helfrich placed fourth, earning them a spot at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium next weekend.

No matter the outcome at state next week, head Pratt track coach Derek Leggitt said he was really pleased with Greenback performance at regionals this week, on both the boys and girls teams.

“Our message all week was no matter the outcome (top 4 and moving on or not top 4 and the season is over) I wanted them to be able to know when they got on the bus that they gave their best effort,” Leggitt said. “As I watched our kids compete yesterday I saw all of them go out and put themselves in great positions. Even some of the kids who didn't qualify ran with a lot of passion and even though they came up short of qualifying for state they have nothing to be ashamed of. Cody James in the 3200 and Mackenzie Shanline in the 800 are two that come to mind off the bat. While they both ended up in 6th they went out and put themselves in a great spot in the race and competed to the best of their abilities.

"While we did have a few cases where kids competed to their best and didn't qualify, we had a lot of kids compete well AND qualify. It's tough to say what the best performance of the day was. Almost all of our events that qualified had kids competing very well and setting season and personal bests. Rheagan Hoover set a PR in shot to qualify, Winsor set PR's in both hurdle races to qualify, Helfrich set a PR in the 200 and was right at her season best in the 300's to qualify. Kaitlyn Rasmussen matched her PR in HJ to win what might have been the most competitive event at the meet. The girls 4x400 ran extremely well to get in. Kieara Kaufmann and Vanessa Leckner led off with amazing legs to put us in a great position to qualify. Dylan Cox has been our biggest breakout athlete this spring and followed up a solid showing all year with a regional championship and personal best of 10.98 in the 100. Addie Hoeme ran a personal best in the 1600 as well getting in it as well as the 3200. I know we have more events that didn't get mentioned but overall I was really proud of our kids on the day. They represented Pratt high very well.”