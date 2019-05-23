Man killed in two-vehicle crash in NW Kansas

DECATUR COUNTY — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Decatur County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 1700th Road and K Lane, about six miles east of Oberlin.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was northbound on 1700th Road when it collided with a 2018 Ford F-250 that was westbound on K Lane.

The patrol said the Chevrolet failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Chevrolet came to rest in the northwest ditch on its passenger side, the patrol said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Thomas D. Bauer, 69, of Almena, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Bauer, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Tyrel R. Prideaux, 39, of Atwood, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Prideaux, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing a seat belt.