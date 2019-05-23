Services include flags, color guard, prayer, laying of wreath, 21-gun salute and patriotic music and more.

Civic leaders from Pratt and area towns are gearing up for Memorial Day celebrations.

Plans for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27 at the All Veterans B-29 Memorial Site at the Pratt Industrial Airport start with a parade at 2 p.m. of the American Legion Riders Honor Guard, Christian Riders and Defenders. The 1161st Forward Support Group of Kansas National Guard will present the colors, followed by the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Pratt youth Jadyn Thompson will sing patriotic music and a guest speaker will address the crowd.

Plan to honor local veterans with attendance north of Pratt 4 miles on U.S. Highway 281. Bring lawn chairs for comfort. There is limited seating available.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Pratt Municipal Building downtown.

The B-29 Bombers on the Prairie Museum will be open from 3-5 p.m. on Memorial Day.



Iuka to celebrate 135th consecutive Memorial Day program



Iuka will conduct its 135th consecutive Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 27th. The day will begin with the 10 a.m. service at the Iuka United Methodist Church, followed by a short ceremony at the Iuka Cemetery at 11:15.

This year our speaker for the service at the church is Douglas B. Houston, Chancellor of the Yuba Community College District in Northern California. He is retired from the U.S. Army Reserves, and has served as administrator to several community colleges and commander of various military units. Chancellor Houston and his wife, Kathryn Briggeman, reside on a small ranch south of Paradise, California.

Iuka’s “Decoration Day” observance was begun by the Mark D. Updegraff GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) Post No. 358, and was a community-wide tribute to their dead. They felt a strong commitment to establishing an appropriate recognition of the sacrifice made by all service personnel who serve in armed conflicts. Since the early 1900’s the tradition has been carried on by the Iuka Memorial Association.

Even though the day’s events begin at the church, the service has always been non-denominational. The program still follows part of the traditional format established with Iuka’s first ceremony on June 27, 1885. The ‘roll call of the dead’ is patterned after the custom of company officers in Civil War armies: the name of each soldier was called twice, and when there was no answer a roll of the drum responded, signifying ‘presumed dead’. This ritual is repeated for the deceased veterans of Iuka, with a flag placed in a fan-shaped stand in honor of each individual. Also following tradition, the Gettysburg Address is read and patriotic music is sung by the choir, with solos sung by Jason Reed of Hutchinson.

The service at the cemetery will include music, placement of flowers at the Civil War veterans’ monuments, a Military Salute to the Dead, and taps.



Isabel provides surrounding area services



The American Legion Lorraine Post from Isabel will provide Memorial Day services at several local cemeteries on May 27. A prayer, laying of a wreath for the unknown soldier and 21-gun salute will take place at the following places and times: Coats Cemetery 8:30 a.m., Ellenwood Cemetery (Sawyer) 9:15 a.m., Lutheran Church at Nashville 10:30 a.m., Liberty Cemetery at Nashville 11 a.m., Isabel Cemetery 11:30 a.m.



