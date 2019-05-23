Normally, when you think of an escape room, you likely think of gathering a group of friends and going to a set location where you will be tasked with making your way out of said room in a set amount of time.

Currently, Newton resident and member of Make Harvey Tim Otter is working on a way to take that show on the road. Thinking outside of the box — or, more aptly, room — Otter has created an interactive escape room kiosk to capture that experience and make it more mobile.

For Otter, this is new territory. This game kiosk is the first endeavor of its kind that he has undertaken — and he partly has the Warkentin House to thank for that.

"They were needing a website and I wandered over there and checked out the Warkentin Museum," Otter said. "I thought, 'You know what would be cool would be if I turned the Warkentin House into a game and pitched that to them.' That's kind of how everything started."

Since November, Otter has been hard at work putting the escape room kiosk together — repurposing old monitors, web cameras and more to make the interactive game, which incorporates the history of Wilhelmina Warkentin into the in-game tasks, including solving riddles about her favorite color and decoding puzzles based on her relocation to Kansas.

Otter admitted one of the tougher parts of building the game has been establishing the user interface and having the narrator break the fourth wall with the players to engage players in the puzzles. On a test run at the Wichita Mini Maker Faire at the end of April, there were some clear issues with that among younger children.

Ideally, Otter said the target users are families and children above the age of 10, but he will continue working to make the experience engaging for all players. He is in the alpha testing stage right now and will take the escape room kiosk out for more trials at the Wichita RiverFest in early June. After that, he plans to take the kiosk to Smallville ComicCon in Hutchinson and has also been in talks with Newton High School drama teacher Jessica Heidrick to have it set up at NHS next school year.

For NHS, Otter noted a different game has been requested — which is easy to facilitate given the software is easily interchangeable, so the Warkentin escape kiosk can turn into a Shakespeare kiosk in a matter of a couple of weeks (allowing time for some aesthetic changes as well).

"Because everything's up in the computer network, I can switch out storylines really quick," Otter said.

Setup for the kiosk takes about 40 minutes total (as Otter noted the parts can be taken off and folded up for travel) and on top of the regional conventions, he has also been talking to the Harvey County Historical Society about use of the kiosk.

Making a portable escape room also takes some of the hurdles out of the process, eliminating the need to pay rent or get clearance from the fire marshal.

While Otter is still ironing out wrinkles, such making sure the kiosk is is fully interactive and players will be able to complete the game in the projected one-hour time frame, the experimentation is part of the fun, and he looks forward to seeing what users think of the experience.

"Right now, it's the first attempt — that I know of — (to make) a purely interactive storyteller. It's a programmable storyteller. I'm trying to figure out what exactly to call it," Otter said. "It's a process, so good, bad, I'll be excited to see people interact with it. Hopefully they won't be indifferent, but even if they are, that's still a chance to learn and make it a little bit better."