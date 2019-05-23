Pratt city commissioners approved a $241,000 loan from The Peoples Bank to fix heating and air conditioning issues in the downtown event center.

Pratt city commissioners finalized a $241,000 loan for heating and air conditioning upgrades to the Pratt Municipal building at their regular meeting Monday, voting to accept the terms offered by The Peoples Bank of Pratt which provides for four annual payments, a $100 upfront fee, interest rate of 3.97 percent and annual payments of $66,347.34 with the first payment one year from closing.

First State Bank and Legacy Bank also submitted proposals with quoted interest rates of 3.98 and 4.45 percent, respectively.

Integreen Services low bid of $249,990 was approved by city commissioners at their May 6 meeting.

Pratt Recreation Director Bruce Pinkall, who has been spearheading the HVAC project, said the upgrades will save on utilities.

“It’ll be a lot more efficient, what we keep warm and what we keep cool,” Pinkall said.

Mayor Doug Meyer reviewed the three financing proposals with the full contingent of commissioners in attendance, asking, “What do you want to do, gentlemen?”

Commissioners Zach Deeds, Jason Leslie, Don Peters and Gary Schmidt voted in favor of the Peoples Bank proposal, as did Mayor Meyer.

Pinkall said plans are to get rid of the radiators on the second floor of the historic 90-year-old building at Jackson and South Third Street.

Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kim DeClue presented the quarterly Travel and Tourism Report detailing the grants, totaling $17,200, made as of April 30, which included $1,000 to Pratt Community College for Jayhawk Wrestling Duals and $1,500 for Class 1A Sub State Basketball.

Other first quarter Travel and Tourism grants awarded were $1,000 to Open Range Gravel Race with 300 bikers participating, $7,500 to Miss Kansas Organization, $3,000 to American Legion Post 86 for the Fourth of July celebration which will be held on July 6, $1,200 to the Barron Theatre Children’s Summer Series and $2,000 for the City of Pratt Car Show which will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Sixth Street Park.

The nine-member Travel and Tourism Committee, chaired by Bev Aldrich, includes Ken Brown, Becky Eastes, Kevin Evans, Diana Garten, Deb Goyen, Lisa Perez-Miller, Bruce Pinkall and Shelley Shaw.

DeClue told commissioners that the Miss Kansas Parade this year will be held on Saturday morning, June 6, rather than on Friday evening as in past years.

Additionally, DeClue reported on the Industrial Hemp Conference held here yesterday and told commissioners that a member of Senator Pat Roberts’ staff was also expected to be among the expected 80 attendees.

Pratt resident Cynthia Geesling who had expressed concern to commissioners about fireworks in the city last February, told commissioners that she had learned that the city already has a statute of the books banning fireworks in the city limits.

“So there’ll be no fireworks in the city this year,” Geesling said optimistically.

Public Works Director Russ Rambat presented a slide show of metal artwork donated to the City of Pratt by the Wittig Family for display in Lemon Park at an unannounced future date

City Manager Rick Eckert told commissioners department heads were working on next year’s budget proposals.

Commissioners adjourned for a 45-minute executive session to discuss personnel matters.

It was noted that City Hall and other city offices will be closed next Monday for Memorial Day.