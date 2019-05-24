WICHITA — Back pain and growing pains both have played a part of Reagan Geihsler's sophomore journey this spring.

They're also a major reason why she's heading to Wichita State's Cessna Stadium brimming with confidence. A pair of career-best performances last week at the Class 5A regional meet saw to that.

"I feel good," said Salina Central's Geihsler, who last week qualified for the Class 5A girls javelin and discus at the Kansas State Track and Field Championship by winning both events at the Wichita Northwest regional. "I'm coming off an injury, but I've pushed through."

The state meet for all six classes gets underway Friday morning with field events, track preliminaries and the 3,200-meter run finals and finishes up Saturday.

The aftereffects of a sore back did not stop her from throwing a pair of career bests in the regionals, and her marks of 132 feet, 2 inches in the javelin and 124-10 in the discus rank second overall in 5A for the year.

The growing pains for Geihsler have come primarily in the discus, where she placed sixth at state as a freshman. Her best state finish was fourth in the javelin.

"I've been changing a ton of footwork this year and it's gotten a lot better," she said. "It was hard to get used to, but it's definitely been worth the struggle."

Technique is crucial in both the discus and javelin, especially for Geihsler, who at 5-foot-6 is not going to dominate through brute force. It is one of the things that attracted her to those events.

"I like that it's more technique than strength," she said. "That's my advantage over a lot of girl throwers."

The fact that Geihsler has saved her best throws for the postseason is another reason she goes into the state meet with a positive frame of mind.

"It's really important for a higher seed at state," she said. Competitors go in reverse order according to their regional marks, with the best throwing last.

"It shows (competitors) I know how to throw," added Geihsler, who will start with the discus at 1:15 p.m. Friday with the javelin scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. "And I also like that there's someone in front of me to push myself.

"I'm really confident that I can do it."

Maxton wants more

Salina South junior Victoria Maxton already has a school pole vault record to her credit this season, not to mention a career best.

The state meet is her third after finishing fourth as a freshman and tied with teammate Georgia Bell for third last year, so the next goal is to continue the upward trend.

"Right now I'm ranked No. 1 in 5A, so I'm feeling a little pressure because there's some girls that are pretty close to me and I want to keep that No. 1 spot," Maxton said.

She cleared a personal-best 10-6 at state her freshman year and settled for 10 feet a year ago, when she was hampered by an ankle injury. This season, she recorded another PR of 11-6 at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League meet.

"I like that these past few meets have been really good for me because it keeps a positive thing in my mind," said Maxton, who followed it up with an 11-0 in winning last week's regional. "For me, consistency is really important.

"I did have a mental block at the beginning of this season at 10-6, but once I got that at the beginning of the season I was going up and clearing higher bars."

Now it's onward and upward.

"My goal for state is to get 12," Maxton said. "That would be really exciting to clear 12 as a junior and then I still have a whole other year to improve."

Maxton said having Bell and Central's Elizabeth Collins as training partners has helped as well. Collins, who finished seventh at state last year, was fourth in the regional meet.

Best of the rest

Southeast of Saline senior Molly Chitty also is bringing some momentum to the state meet after winning the Cheney 3A regional with a school-record 39-11 in the shot put while placing second in the discus.

The Trojans had another regional champ in freshman Karsyn Schlesener, who won the triple jump at 33-10.5.

Salina Central's Kadyn Cobb won the 1,600-meter run at the 5A regional. She was part of the Mustangs' eighth-place 1,600 relay team at state a year ago and teamed with Peyton Griffin, Brianna Torres and Cora White for second in the regional in the 3,200 relay.