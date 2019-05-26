Suzan Patton has announced retirement plans from USD 382 after 28 years in education.

Suzan Patton, USD 382 Superintendent, has served Pratt schools and Kansas education for 28 years. She has decided it is time to retire, ending on a high note, leaving the district officially at the end of June after seven years at the helm as superintendent.

“I’ve been so wrapped up in my career for a long time,” she said at a retirement reception Wednesday. “My days have been so scheduled for so long, I’m just looking forward to having some free time to read books, volunteer, do some community service. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Patton, known for her investment in students, brought programs into the district such as Uncommon Greenback Traits, school safety improvements, college-career readiness paths, Go Day , Beyond the Bell, and more, as opportunities for student enrichment. She started in the district as an English teacher in 1982.

“I’ve always been involved in education,” she said. “Maybe I’ll write an education blog after I retire.”

Patton started out teaching in Pratt for 12 years, moved to a similar position in the much larger Maize school district for 12 years, then returned to Pratt as a teacher, then assistant superintendent to Glen Davis. She became the district superintended in 2012.

“I never could have done it without my ‘A-team’,” Patton said. “They made my job so much easier. I will miss all of them.”

Patton's A-team on Wednesday included Linda Kumberg, Soccora Acosta and Heather Van Slyke.