When people hear the words "pride festival," often they automatically associate it with the LGBTQ+ individuals within their community only. Many believe that the events and festivals that take place during June are limited to those who fit within the definition of the LGBTQ+ community. For those here at PFLAG Hutchinson, that assumption could not be further from the truth.

While it used to be true that many "Pride Festivals" were about the LGBTQ movement, PFLAG Hutchinson chose to take another stance. Their stance is simple -- unity -- and they are absolutely unyielding on that.

Their entire pride festival was built upon the foundation of five basic beliefs -- equality, tolerance, unity, diversity, and inclusion. So while their event may be an LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, it is for all people. The festival is meant to break down barriers brick by brick within the entire community and focus on the beauty found within not just our city, but our state.

The main goal is to provide a safe space for individuals and their families to connect with non-profits and advocates from all over that are available to help them, while shining a light on the fact that they are not alone. It allows individuals from all walks of life - no matter their color, creed, religion, gender, or sexual orientation - to make connections with health clinics, get information about support groups, connect with mental health professionals, and other entities within different cities that can be crucial to saving lives. These are resources that are not just for the individuals of the LGBTQ+ community but all in Hutchinson and Kansas.

Hutchinson Salt City Pride also makes a point of focusing on fun for the entire family, and that includes their tiniest of visitors. When PFLAG Hutchinson first began planning the event, they researched and found that while many pride festivals had an abundance of activities for those 21 and up, there was little to nothing offered for those with families and children. This year alone, the festival will feature a Children's and Family Ballroom as well as a Teen Room where all are welcome. There will even be events for toddlers.

Why? Because in the eyes of Hutchinson Salt City Pride, everyone matters.

The festival will also feature musicians from all genres, hold evening drag shows, have an art show, as well as a living museum. The Hutchinson Zoo and Exotic Pets Wichita will bring in animals for the children, and there will be food vendors as well. Artists both young and old, amateur and accomplished often get overlooked and should be celebrated. Their ability to find the beauty in a world often full of shades of grey brightens all of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to offer this opportunity to any who wish to participate.

Above all, the event provides an opportunity for people to come together and put aside their differences, build bridges, create new friendships, and break down barriers.

This event will also include many vendors. Hutchinson Salt City Pride's goal has always been to provide a vast and diverse selection of booths from all around Kansas. This year will be no different. However, they have once again chosen to focus on small businesses because they tend to be unique and offer specialty items. Many of their vendors are making items just for this event. There will be everything from typical pride memorabilia to some amazing artwork, and even some clothing booths. For a festival that is only in its second year, they are very excited to see such enthusiasm and support from neighboring counties and states.

One big change that has happened since last years pride event was the merger between Hutchinson Salt City Pride and PFLAG Hutchinson. The groups merged to unify the community and to create a more cohesive and productive entity. Upon merging with PFLAG Hutchinson in August of 2018, Gina Johnson (Founder of Hutchinson Salt City Pride) decided that the pride festival should never belong to any one individual, but everyone. When they filed for the copyright, it was done so in PFLAG's name, forever ensuring that for generations to come, Hutchinson Salt City Pride and its mission will be protected.

For so long, Hutchinson has been known as "The Hotbed of Hate" and to see that narrative finally changing renews my faith in humanity and my hope for brighter tomorrow.

If you are interested in participating in Hutchinson Salt City Pride you can contact them at their Facebook page Hutchinson Pride or at their website www.hutchsaltcitypride.com.

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.