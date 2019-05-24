Several Thunderbirds turned in top regional performances.

The Skyline High School track team traveled to Sublette High School on Friday, May 17 for a 1A Regional Track meet. In order to qualify for the state track meet May 24-25 at WSU’s Cessna Stadium, athletes had to place in the top four of their events.

Three Thunderbirds were able to punch their ticket for the one of the largest state track meets in the county. One boys relay team also qualified.

Heidi Roberts had a productive day in the long distance events, qualifying with two events by placing 2nd in the 3200M run and 2nd in the 1600M run.

Hayley Roberts finished less than 2 seconds ahead of her fellow T-bird in the 3200M run, earning a first-place finish and an opportunity to run at state.

Sophomore Jackson Wallace placed 4th in the 3200M, capturing the final spot in that event for state.

The boys 4x100M team comprised of Cade Swonger, Sam Fisher, Braden Tyler, and Jesus Casas finished 4th place and will also compete next weekend at the KSHAA State Track Meet, which will host thousands of student-athletes from all six Kansas high school classes.

“Skyline kids competed hard in tough conditions at Sublette regional. We had numerous PR's throughout the season and managed to squeeze a couple more in on Friday. It's been another fun year and everyone got better. Happy for the ones that extended their season one more week earning a chance at the state meet,” said head coach Andrew Nation

The state track meet is held on the campus of Wichita State University at Cessna Stadium, May 24 and 25.