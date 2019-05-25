Wearing her sash while picking up trash, a national beauty queen took part in a beautification event Saturday morning along west Topeka's Wanamaker corridor.

More than 20 volunteers joined Mrs. USA Universal Kimberly Meinhart and Philicia McKee, executive director of Keep America Beautiful-Topeka/Shawnee County, in taking part in the first clean-up being carried out this year by that organization's "X-Treme Team."

The team cleans up areas that have "extreme litter," McKee said. Its other clean-ups this year are scheduled to take place June 22, July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28.

The threat of rain didn't put a damper on the team's plans to hold Saturday's two-hour event, for which Meinhart flew in from Houston.

"I don't mind if people get wet, though I won't send them out if there's lightning," said McKee.

But neither lightning nor rain came after participants gathered about 9 a.m. in the parking lot just north of Sam's Club, 1401 S.W. Wanamaker, where they put on fluorescent vests and were given trash bags.

In addition to her vest, Meinhart wore a sash identifying her as "Mrs. USA Universal," a title for which she was crowned last November.

The Mrs. USA Universal Pageant was established in 2011 to highlight the achievements of married women. Volunteer work is an important component of the program.

Meinhart lives in Lewisville, Texas, where she has volunteered the past few years with her local Keep America Beautiful affiliate, Keep Lewisville Beautiful.

She said she loves the way Keep America Beautiful empowers citizens to make a difference in their respective communities.

Since winning her title, Meinhart said, she has taken part in clean-ups in "quite a few" cities.

"I'm so thankful that each of you has come out to take pride in the community," she told Saturday's volunteers.

McKee told participants they were setting a good example with the work they were doing.

"People are less likely to litter if there's no litter present," she said.

Volunteers then fanned out to pick up trash. They devoted particular attention to areas that included a fence just north of Sam's Club and a ditch that's east of Walmart, 1510 S.W. Wanamaker, and just west of Wanamaker Road.

Afterward, participants received a free lunch provided by Walmart.

For more information or to volunteer for Keep America Beautiful, call McKee at 785-224-0446 or email her at kab@kabtopsh.org.