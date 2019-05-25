The weather again was the big winner when it came to state high school baseball and softball tournaments Friday, especially in Salina, where no games were played in either 4A baseball or softball.

The 4A softball tournament at Bill Burke Park will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday with quarterfinal games between Clay Center and Paola on one field and Eudora vs. Rose Hill on the other.

The Clay Center-Paola winner will take on Augusta in a 3 p.m. semifinal, while the Eudora-Rose Hill winner faces Andale-Garden Plain, also at 3. The championship is scheduled for 5.

In 4A baseball at Dean Evans Stadium, where the last quarterfinal game was interrupted by rain on Thursday, Nickerson and Tonganoxie will resume at 1 p.m. Sunday, tied at 0-0. The winner of that game faces Mulvane at 5:30, following a 3:15 semifinal matchup between Fort Scott and Buhler.

In Class 3A baseball at Emporia's Trusler Sports Complex, Minneapolis and Sabetha will play a 10 a.m. semifinal on Saturday, with the winner of that facing Rock Creek for the title at noon.