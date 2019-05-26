What’s the matter with henbit?

One of Hutch News’ regular contributors recently wrote about her love of gardening. She commented that getting down on her knees and digging the henbit out of the yard gave her great enjoyment.

This brought to mind my wife and our 15 year disagreement about the beauty of this wild flower (in my view). To make peace in our house, I’ve been killing the henbit in the front yard for her, while encouraging it in the backyard. I love the low growing purple flowers that it produces.

In the same way, most of us have different opinions and likes. It seems to me that in this day, if someone isn’t like me they are not respected or listened to. Many like to brag about America’s greatness and I do also.

The difference in me and some others is that I feel that greatness came from our differences not our similarities. We all descended from former immigrants and should be proud of this. In one of my History classes in college, I was told that immigration is usually economical, and it was for my family in the 1840s.

I know today that isn’t always the case. I’ve met Nigerians who would have been killed if they hadn’t come to America. I feel that many coming to our borders from the South are coming for this reason. Even if they are coming for economics we need these people. Their work skills and work ethic will help our country and show that we still are the inclusive country we were in the past.

Just like with henbit, maybe we are influenced too much by what others think (peer pressure), rather than what is really important.

Alan Albers

Cunningham