Pratt High School senior Brett Winsor wins 4A boys state hurdles and sophomore Sian Helfrich claims gold on the girls side, same event.

What was originally scheduled to be a two-day meet became a three-day event after the 4A state track championship was delayed multiple times due to weather. However, Pratt high school athletes battled through and came home with multiple state placings over the weekend.

Senior Brett Winsor and sophomore Sian Helfrich both won the 300M hurdles in 4A boys and girls divisions, respectivlely.

Winsor came from behind after being in 6th place with only 100M to go to take first place in his crowning event. He finished with a time of 39.07. Winsor also competed in the 110M hurdles and finished 7th with a time of 15.37.

Helfrich, a sophomore, also overcame some adversity in her race after hitting the fifth hurdle. She still finished first with a time of 45.90.

“I was pretty on-edge before the 300 hurdles. Going in with the top time put a target on my back,” Helfrich said. “Thankfully, Coach Liggett had a good conversation with me before I went to the field. I distinctly remember him telling me, ‘Don’t get into the blocks trying not to lose, get in the blocks to win.’ That helped me calm down and do what I do.”

Helfrich also medaled in the 200M with a time of 26.73 to get 5th.

In 4A girls high jump Kaitlyn Rasmussen earned 3rd at state with a leap of 5’2. It was the first time she had ever made 5’2 on her first jump. Being a senior, state was her last time jumping and it was bitter sweet.

“At first I was sad and upset, but soon after my event I felt like the last 6 years I have learned a lot and that today was a pretty good jumping day,” said Rasmussen.

Freshman Addie Hoeme ran a 12.18 3200M to finish 7th at her first state tournament.

The final medalist for Pratt was Rheagan Hoover who finished 8th in the girls shot put with a throw of 35’ 1”.

There were also some other teams and individuals who competed at state for Pratt in the javelin, boys 100M, girls 1600, boys 4x1, and the girls 4x4.

As a team, the PHS girls earned 23 points to finish just outside of the top ten. The boys ended with 12 points.