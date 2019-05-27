WICHITA — The Halstead High School boys claimed a top-10 finish Friday through Sunday at the Class 3A state track meet in Wichita.

The Hesston High girls finished one spot out of the top 10.

Nemaha Central won the 3A girls’ competition with 72 points, followed by Cheney at 51, Smoky Valley at 46, Chaparral at 35 and Phillipsburg at 35. Hesston scored 23 points for 11th place.

Scott City won the boys’ title with 101 points, followed by Smoky Valley with 50, Cheney at 40.5, Santa Fe Trail at 36 and Perry-Lecompton at 33. Halstead was tied for seventh at 25. Hesston was tied for 34th with five points.

The Halstead team posted as Braden Gerber, Isaac Radke, Joshua Talbott and Andrew O’Brien won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:08.45, a new school record.

“We’ve been working on that (school record) the last two years,” O’Brien said. “To get it at state is a big deal.”

O’Brien won the 800-meter run in 1:57.46, followed by Talbott in 2:02.65 and Gerber in 13th in 2:06.32.

“Usually, I try to come out in a 55 (second lap), but in the 4x8, I came out at 53. I was kind of dead on the backstretch, but we managed to pull it out,” O’Brien said. “In the open 800, I came out in a 57 and knew I had more gas to go. It paid off.”

Aric Propst finished sixth in the shot put at 47-5 3/4.

The team of Gerber, Radke, Talbott and O’Brien took 10th in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:31.91.

Joshua Loucks finished 12th in the discus in 138-7.

The Halstead girls placed 12th in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:34.15.

Parker Schroeder was 15th in the 1,600-meter run in 6:00.65.

For the Hesston girls, the team listed as Marisa Vogt, Emily Koehn, Caryn Yoder and Elise Kaiser won the 4x400-meter relay in a school-record time of 4:04.68. The old record of 4:05.95 was set in 2011.

It was the first state relay title for the Swathers girls since winning the medley relay in 1975.

The win gives Hesston six event titles in six years.

Vogt, Yoder, Kaiser and Emily Friesen took fourth in the 4x100-meter relay in 50.45.

Celbi Richardson took fifth in the shot put in 38-1.

Kaiser took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.53.

Yoder claimed the final medal of the 100-meter dash, taking eighth in 12.76.

Shelby Clark was ninth in the javelin in 117-3.

Emily Koehn finished 14th in the triple jump in 33-9 3/4.

For the Hesston boys, Parker Roth took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.11.

“Parker also completed a remarkable comeback this track season after recovering from knee surgery following the football season,” Peters said. “He was cleared to compete at the end of March, and ran 12.16 seconds in the 100 at the first meet he competed at in the second week of April. He improved by over a full second from the beginning to the end of the season, and placed 4th at state after coming in with the 15th-best regional time out of 16 competitors. He has made steady improvement throughout the season, but competed extremely well during the last several weeks of the season to finish out his high school track career.”

Friday’s results — For the Halstead girls, Harley Lang took 12th in the discus in 104-0.

Hesston’s Nick Arnold took 14th in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.06.

Area results

Ha.-Halstead, He.-Hesston

GIRLS

100-m. dash — 8. Yoder He. 12.76.

Javelin — 9. Clark He. 117-3.

4x800-m. relay — 12. Halstead 10:34.15.

1,600-m. run — 15. Schroeder Ha. 6:00.65.

400-m. dash — 6. Kaiser He. 1:00.53.

Shot put — 5. Richardson He. 38-1.

Triple jump — 14. Koehn 33-9 3/4.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Hesston 4:04.68.

BOYS

100-m. dash — 4. Roth He. 11.11.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Halstead 8:08.45.

Shot put — 6. Propst Ha. 47-5 3/4.

Discus 12. Loucks Ha. 138-7.

800-m. run — 1. O’Brien Ha. 1:57.46, 7. Talbott Ha. 2:02.65, 13. Gerber Ha. 2:06.23.

4x400-m. relay — 10. Halstead 3:31.91.

Friday

GIRLS

Discus — 12. Lang Ha. 104-0.

BOYS

110-m. HH — 14. Arnold H 17.06.