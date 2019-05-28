Pratt school children gathered special supplies for USD 382 Assistant Superintendent David Schmidt before leaving the building for summer. Schmidt, a National Guardsman, has been shipped out on service to Kuwait.

Command Sgt. Major David Schmidt is going to get an early Christmas present from a lot of friends.

Schmidt, who is assistant superintendent and pre-school principal for USD 382 in Pratt and in the Army Reserves, was recently called up for deployment and is now serving in Kuwait with the 349th Command Support Hospital.

Students, faculty, administrators and staff decided it would be a good idea to send a care package for Schmidt and the soldiers he is serving with in Kuwait. They got on the ball and extended their care collection before school officially ended last week.

“Everyone thought it was a wonderful idea,” said USD 382 nurse Glenda Houdyshell who organized the drive. “We got a really good response. The kids really wanted to help.”

Students collected small games, crosswords, Sudoku and coffee, lots and lots of coffee. One of the things that Schmidt said he missed the most was coffee so students made sure to send him plenty.

They also sent yoyos, candy (no chocolate because it tends to melt), plus grade school students made pictures, cards and letters for Schmidt and the other soldiers to thank them for their service, said Stephanie Thompson, whose Advisor Based Class ‘Thompson’s Tribe’ was one of many student groups that helped gather supplies for send to Schmidt.

Houdyshell said the packages will be shipped to Schmidt at the end of May with some help from Rev. Scott Powell of the Abundant Harvest Church. The district is taking donations to cover the cost of shipping and any money left over donations will go to the Hope Center.

Teachers at Southwest Elementary, Liberty Middle School, Pratt High School and the ACE Building District Staff all helped collect student donations.

Schmidt will be deployed for one year in Kuwait.