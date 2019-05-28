Sunday night into Monday was a repeat of weather woes in Pratt and surrounding area.

Thunderstorms brought wind gusts up to 70 mph through Pratt during the night Sunday into Monday, May 27, leaving branches and limbs down in its wake. Along with the wind came more rain.

Pratt Tribune rain reporter Deb Goyen reported another .69 in her rain gauge Monday morning, bringing the total of rainfall for the month of May to 10.39 in Logan township, in Pratt County.

"I have an official weather service rain gauge that my father got me, so it's pretty accurate," Goyen said. "We just keep getting more and more rain, this is unusual."

Pratt County Emergency Management officials continue to monitor the Ninnescah River as it rises and falls with each additional influx of rain. On Saturday, officials were expecting 1 to 3 more inches of rainfall which could have caused localized flooding and sand bags were handed out at the city street department.

They were available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and residents in low-lying areas quickly picked up and filled the bags provided. The City of Pratt provided sand.

More isolated thunderstorms happened on Memorial Day, but according to the National Weather Service from Dodge City, the severity of storms should lessen as the week goes on.

"The good news is that the severe weather pattern looks 'tamer' this week," a post on the weather service's Facebook page noted.

A large tree down at Lemon Park was the result of too much rain, too much water and high winds sometime in the past few days.