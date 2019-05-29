Pratt Optimists shared more than 70 bicycles with local children.

Smiles on small faces were easy to find when the Pratt Optimists held their spring bike giveaway on May 18 at the Pratt Fire Station.

Optimist member Dwane DeWeese said the bikes were free to any child in the community. A parent of guardian must sign a release form must be signed before the bike can be selected.

The bike giveaway started at 9 a.m. and in just 11 minutes, about 70 bicycles had been given away. People gather early to get the best selection of bikes. Some were at the fire station over an hour before the giveaway started.

Twice a year, t Pratt Optimists take a load of bicycles for repair to the Ellsworth Correctional Facility where inmates refurbish the bicycles. The Optimists pick up a load of repaired bikes and bring them back to Pratt. The bike giveaway is done twice a year, once at the end of the school year and once near Christmas, DeWeese said.

Besides free bicycles, free helmets are also available. Keith and Elaine Ray conduct the giveaway because their grandson suffered a head injury while riding a bike and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The bike giveaway has been going on for about 20 years.

The Optimists are looking for new members. They meet every Friday at noon at either Pratt Community College student conference center or the Stanion meeting room at Pratt Regional Medical Center.