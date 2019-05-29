God bless America.

More than 50 people gathered under the flagpole at the Veterans of Foreign Wars area in the center of the Fairview Cemetery in Greensburg for Memorial Day services on May 27, 2019. The Color Guard Troop 211 and Pack 210 Boy Scouts raised and saluted the American Flag.

The service planned to honor fallen servicemen and women who gave their lives for American freedoms was planned by. J. Wynn Fleener, along with Sue Greenleaf.

Fleener shared with the group that Memorial Day started after the Civil War ended on May 30, 1868. Fleener reminded those present that this 151st year since that day is meant to honor those who died in wartime service giving the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. More than 1.1 million servicemen and women in history have given their lives to preserve and protect America, with almost 500,000 deaths in the Civil War.

In 1955 Congress passed resolution for Americans to pray for permanent peace on this day. Fleener encouraged those present to also continue that.

At Fairview, flags flew at half mast as ordered by the government on this day till noon, as they did around the country. Greenleaf lead those present in prayer and in singing “God Bless America.”