The Pratt Garden Club held their annual plant sale, with profits going towards many community projects.

It’ almost like Christmas when the Pratt Garden Club hosts their annual plant sale. This year on May 18, a big crowd was on hand when the garage door opened at the home of a club member at the corner of Maple and Champa streets. A big supply of plants were sold for much less than they could be purchased from a greenhouse or commercial business.

Linda Broce, club member, said all the plants were donated by members of the club and the money raised is donated to a variety of organizations. Several new members have joined the club so there were lots of plants for sale. Items for sale include annuals, perennials, succulents, herbs, grasses, vegetables, tree, shrubs plus gardening items.

Any leftover plants are made available at future farmers markets in Merchant Park.

Organizations benefiting from plant sale profits include Festival of Lights, Pratt Library, After Prom, Lemon Park Lights and Pratt Regional Medical Center, plus others.

The garden club, which has been in existence for more than 65 years in Pratt, meets on the third Wednesday of each month at a member’s home.

For more information, contact 316-706-9703.



