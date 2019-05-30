Twenty-four soldiers from the 15th MP Brigade are welcomed into NCO ranks.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Twenty-four soldiers from the 15th Military Police Brigade were inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during a ceremony May 28 at the Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility.

“Becoming an NCO is more than acquiring skills, passing boards or completing courses. It is about graduating from the junior enlisted ranks and making the transition to a professional soldier who leads from the front and is committed to excellence,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bradley Ouellette, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention), who served as the ceremony narrator. “Our two basic responsibilities become uppermost in our mind: the accomplishment of the mission and the welfare of our soldiers. Today, we will charge the NCOs we induct with conducting the day-to-day business, upholding our Army and NCO traditions, and enforcing high standards of conduct and performance.”

During the ceremony, the earliest days of the NCOs in the Army were represented through a presentation entitled “I Am the Sergeant,” the explanation of the “Three Watches” and the lighting of three candles for past, present and future NCOs.

Next, the inductees were led in the oath of the NCO by Sgt. Maj. Robin Pollard, HHC, 40th, before signing the charge of the NCO.

Then, they were officially inducted and welcomed by Army University Command Sgt. Maj. Teresa Duncan, 40th Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Haliburton and 705th MP Battalion (Detention) Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Shad.

Duncan, who served as the guest speaker, said she had four things to ask of the new NCOs. First, be present.

“Be present during (physical training), on ground during training, during 12-hour shifts. Be present with the right attitude and with the utmost character,” Duncan said. “Be humble and transparent, using yourself as lessons learned for when your soldiers are traveling a path you have already traveled and failed.

“This will make your soldiers better leaders than you are right now,” she said. “Leave your legacy, not your name. Be present.”

Second, know and care for the soldiers.

“Understand what motivates them to complete the mission. Know how to coach them through their hardships,” Duncan said. “Know how to mentor them to exceed their goals and recognize them during accomplishments and for dates that are important to them like birthdays and anniversaries.”

Third, value time.

“Work hard and play harder. There truly is no such thing as balance, just tradeoffs,” Duncan said. “Just as you plan a schedule for work, plan it with your family in mind, with the community in which we live in mind and keep yourself in mind.

“When you are somewhere, be there with your full attention and guided with your utmost care and concern. Give everything you got in all that you do, and have fun doing it,” she said. “Being a leader is a marathon, not a sprint. You must take care of you before you can take care of others. This is just the beginning, not the finish. As an NCO, there is no finish line.”

Fourth, live the NCO Creed.

“Communicate effectively; be professional; be a subject matter expert in your skills, abilities and attributes; identify your weaknesses and strive to make them your strengths,” Duncan said. “You are an NCO now, a leader of soldiers.

“Soldiers learn from all leaders. They either learn how to be or how not to be. Which one are you?” she asked. “Leave a better legacy than the one that was left for you and understand you are a leader of the next greatest generation.”