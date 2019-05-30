Skyline track and fields athletes compete well in three-day event.

The Skyline Thunderbirds traveled to Cessna Stadium to endure the longest track meet of the year. Usually state track last just two days, but for the first time in the 109 year history of the meet, weather delays caused it to extend to a third day.

Heidi Roberts just missed the medal stand with a 9th place finish in the 3200M run, and also placed 13th in the 1600M run. Jackson Wallace competed well in the 3200M run, finishing in 11th. Hayley Roberts was in the thick of things as well in the 3200M run, finishing just behind teammate Heidi Roberts in 10th. The 4x100M relay team of Jesus Casas, Braden Tyler, Cade Swonger, and Sam Fisher earned a seventh place medal. Brock Montgomery and Isaac Allphin were on standby as relay alternates.

For head coach Andrew Nation, the unusual ending to the season made it memorable, and he looks forward to building on a solid base of returners for next year.

“I really enjoyed this season and the mix of kids on the team,” he said. “This had to be one of the most unusual seasons for weather. Very challenging on coaches and the students ability to prepare. The kids handled it as well as we could have expected. We lose a great group of seniors. They helped build the foundation for success during their time as part of the team and they will be hard to replace. Looking forward to seeing the upcoming group of seniors lead the team next year. I am also excited for the youth of the program and the potential they have to help continue to build this program into a league and state contender every year.”



