Re-accreditation is priority for Pratt Community College.

Pratt Community College is on a good path to re-accreditation with important documents in the process moving towards completion.

Gene George, accreditation consultant from Gene George Consulting who is working with the college on re-accreditation, presented an update on the process to the PCC Board of Trustees at their May 20 meeting. The PCC Board of Trustees approved the systems portfolio that is a major part of the process. George, who is a peer reviewer, has worked for years with the Higher Learning Commission and his experience will be invaluable to PCC because no one on the campus has experience writing the portfolio that is 120 pages long and a required document in the re-accreditation process, said PCC President Michael Calvert.

The systems portfolio has to be posted by June 3 for the HLC. Monette Depew, English and speech instructor, is assisting with proof reading the document. The document is ready to edit and submit.

The HLC will review the document and give the college feedback sometime in August or September. Calvert said they anticipate the HLC will present them areas of opportunity for improvement. The college will then have until March 2020 to incorporate changes from the HLC feedback. Those changes will help make the institution stronger as a whole. In March 2020, the HLC will visit the campus a day and a half to validate changes have been made.

The re-accreditation process is an eight year cycle and PCC is right on track to complete the process on schedule. The key element the HLC is looking for is continuous quality improvement at the college, Calvert said.

The new 18 acre track and soccer facility has had delays because of recent rains but work has progressed, Calvert said.

The dirt work on the rough grade is complete and a layer of crushed concrete has been put in place for the parking lot. A layer of gravel is going on top of the concrete on the parking lot area. Utility poles have also been set. Work on the road had to stop until the soil drys out, said PCC Trustee Darrell Shumway.

Now that the rough grade is in, the actual size of the site is clearer. It looks bigger than it appears on paper, Shumway said.

Completion of the track and soccer complex is set for sometime in October or November.

Kent Adams, vice president of finance and operations, said an arrest had been made in a theft at the college. Someone broke a window in a maintenance shed and drove off with a Kobotu tractor plus other items including a gas card, chain saw and leaf blower. It appeared the tractor was driven to Fincham Street and loaded onto a trailer. Adams said it appeared the college would get everything back. The tractor was recovered in Rush County.

In staff and faculty changes, Nicholas Cicere is the new sports information director and Tim Swartzendruber is the new athletic director. Nursing faculty Sherry Ward is retiring.

Summer enrollment at PCC is up 10 percent from 2018. The FTE is also up 10 percent and the headcount is up 5 percent. The spring credit hours was up 3 percent over the previous year.

Scott Goodheart, assistant athletic director, reported the Duck Race cleared $2,118 and the PCC athletic department had completed 8,281 hours of public service. Five PCC tracksters were named All-Americans at the track and field nationals: Keshun Byrd-4th triple jump; Jevony Murray-5th 200 meter dash; Chase Murray-5th 400 meter hurdles; Jamhad Booth-7th 100 meter dash; William Jones-5th long jump.

The women’s 4x400 meter relay team took fourth place: Jakyevia Nickerson, Feja Hodges, Casly Isreal and Sylvia Freeman.

The men’s team placed 13th with 24 points and the women’s team placed 24th with 5 points.



