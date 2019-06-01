Theis and Cruce represent Pratt in football state showcase.

This is the weekend Pratt High School football is represented at the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl by graduated senior quarterback Travis Theis and head coach Jamie Cruce in Dodge City. Both will be on the West team.

Their weekend kicks off with a Shrine Bowl Banquet at the United Wireless Arena on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. The banquet includes a meal, a performance by the Masonic All-Star State Marching band and a special appearance by a Shriners Hospitals for Children patient. ​It will also feature speakers from the East and West football squads, band and cheer.

The 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl Parade begins at 10 a.m. downtown Dodge City, following a Strong Legs Run 5K/Walk for Love and a Shrine Bowl 4-Man Scramble Golf Tournament.

Game time for the 46th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City.

This is the first time the Kansas Shrine Bowl is being held in Dodge City.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is a non-profit charity raising funds and awareness for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Shrine Bowl has been in existence since 1974 hosting one of the most prestigious high school football all-star games in the nation. Since its inception it has been promoting Kansas talent and the incredible network of hospitals raising over 2.5 million dollars.