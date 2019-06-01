A Topeka man was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing.

Christoper Dean Gustin, 28, was arrested in connection with attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated endangerment of a child.

Topeka police responded about 5:25 p.m. to the 100 block of N.W. Redbud Circle.

Officers arriving on scene found a victim that had been stabbed, Lt. John Trimble said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Gustin was found in an apartment and initially refused to come out, Trimble said.

Officers evacuated surrounding apartments as a safety measure.

Gustin eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody.