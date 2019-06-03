A hobby turned into a sustainable business for this Pratt woman.

Thirty years ago, Joni Siemens, who also happens to be my daughter, decided to do sewing and alterations pretty much as a full-time job. Joni took sewing in high school, loved doing design and costuming for plays and then when in college worked part-time at a men’s clothing store where she became well acquainted with the store’s alterations lady. Edna taught her a lot, many of those skills she still uses today. It began in the two bedrooms of her house, but soon became evident that she needed to be closer to customers in town and have more and different space. The first location was the north side of what is now Memories. (That was also the location of the very first Rag Bag fabric store.) She soon outgrew that and eventually landed in her current space, 108 South Main.

Doing sewing and alterations for others includes everything from sewing on a button to redesigning a Mom’s wedding gown for her daughter’s wedding. Another time a woman came in who was planning her funeral and wanted everything to fit correctly. Her shoulders were uneven, so in addition to some other alterations, one shoulder was raised in the garment with shoulder pads on one side and the other side having none. A tattered baby blanket that was so comforting to a child was brought in to be sewn onto a newer blanket so the child could still be comforted. She has put zippers in rubber fishing waders. (They aren’t made with zippers. ) to name just a few types of alterations.

I have seen her take garments including wedding gowns, prom dresses and you name it and remake to them to fit perfectly with the person wearing them holding their head a bit higher and smiling a bit bigger. Sewing is becoming a lost art and many people don’t realize what is necessary to “just take a little bit out here” or “raise the shoulders a tiny bit”. Many times those changes involve taking a garment apart and basically remaking the whole thing. Prom gowns in the last year have had FULL skirts measuring yards and yards of hem, taking major concentration and time. She has always loved design and has a great eye for how a garment or costume should look.

Approximately 20 years ago Joni added accessories and then small lines of clothing to the store. Sewing is very labor intensive and hopefully these items would add some income with a little less intensive work. She obviously loves what she does because it’s very hard work and labor intensive.

A single Mom raising two children, she works long days at her store, plus teaches yoga three times a week and works as a waitress three evenings a week. Yet she greets everyone with a smile and a sincere “May I help you?”

I will conclude with one more story. People have asked if I taught her how to sew, as I used to own a fabric store and taught sewing classes. Joni was taking sewing in high school and making an apron. She was working on an apron at home and having a bit of a problem. I attempted to help but that didn’t go over very well so I said, “If you need help, just call me”. She still hasn’t called.

She tells the story a bit differently but I am the one writing this article.



