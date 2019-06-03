There seems to be no easy fix to age-old problems that keep coming back up.

Old water problems at the Pratt County Law Enforcement Center building and wiring issues were again brought to the attention of Pratt County commissioners on May 28. Sheriff Jimmy White took the commissioners on a two hour tour of the Law Enforcement Center, showing them that there was much that needed to be done to solve water leakage problems and improve the cabling system within the building. Shawn Harding, senior associate and architect for HMN Architects also toured the building to determine what needs to be done.

Dedicated tubing for the miles of communication that runs through the building is needed. It needs to have its own channeling so it can be replaced when needed rather than having it zip tied to other pipes in the building, White said.

As it stands now, the police and sheriffs offices can’t send emails to each other so something has to be done.

The communications room and the police evidence room both need modification and the roof, walls and windows need work to prevent water leakage.

White said it would be cost prohibitive to do it all at once so a three-phase effort is under consideration.

While there are problems, the building itself is still in good condition. But there is a lot of wasted space that could be reworked to make the office areas more efficient.

Darci VanDerVyver, director of public health, said she was able to get additional tDap shots for those who worked on cleanup during the floods.

VanDerVyver said she was working on reference books for the health department staff so that anyone could do anything no matter what staff might be gone on any given day. The books provide hard copy information that would not be available if the power were out and cell phones and computers were not working after a disaster.

Disposal week at the Pratt County Landfill was hampered by rain but many still took advantage of the event. Jason Winkel, landfill manager, said they took in 722 tires and that was the big thing this year. One man brought in 120 tires that were in his garage. Last year, 636 tires came to the landfill during disposal week. While its good to have the tires out of the area because of the rain and mosquito problem, the landfill does have to pay to have the tires taken away. Winkel said he would meet with City Public Works Director Russ Rambat about the tire issue.

The landfill took in 120.4 tons (240,870 pounds) during the event, beating last years 109.2 tons. There were 493 cleanup customers at the landfill during the week.

The city supplied ample help during the event.

At the recycling center, Winkel shipped out 27 bales of cardboard. While it cleared some space, the price for both cardboard and chip board have gone down, reducing the income.

The Household Hazardous Waste building has 1,700 gallons of oil. The limit is 2,000 gallons on site so the oil will have to go when the limit is reached.

The recycle center is giving away paint in five gallon buckets.

The center received a bunch of recyclables from Alva, Okla. Winkel said he is hesitant to change the out of county policy on taking recyclables because it would take away a lot of their business.

A new drone and robot are now on duty in Pratt County. Sheriff White and Emergency Manager Tim Branscom presented the new items to the commissioners and said that the total cost for the pair is $22,500.

Branscom has trained on the drone and will be teaching other officers proper flying procedures.

The drone has a thermal camera that will allow it to track people through their heat signature. It can be used to help locate lost people or criminals that are hiding from the law. It can stay airborne for about a half hour on each battery and the office has an extra batter.

The robot is remote controlled and has an infrared camera, can communicate between the operator and people next to the robot, can carry up to 100 pounds of supplies for victims or gas canisters to flush out criminals from hiding.