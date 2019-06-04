Events are underway for 2019 Miss Kansas contestants in Pratt.

It’s Miss Kansas time again in Pratt and young women from all across the state are traveling to south central Kansas to compete for the coveted crown. For one contestant, the commute will be pretty short, Abby Domann is a Pratt resident who currently holds the title of Miss Capital City. She has been competing in pageants for two years, and last year held the title of Miss Meadowlark. She will be one of the many contestants during the Miss Kansas Competition happening on the campus of Pratt Community College, June 6-8.

“My platform is called “The Power of M.E.” Advocating for Music Education,” Domann said. “My mission is to make music education more accessible to all schools, so students have a positive outlet to express themselves.”

For Domann, her platform is more than just a project she’s doing to impress Miss Kansas competition judges. Domann is currently working on her bachelor's degree in music education, with hopes to become a high school music teacher.

Strangely, this love stems from playing a hunk of cheese in the elementary musical during her first-grade year. She has since performed for many different groups and organizations at several different venues. She accredits her love and passion for music education and performing to her teachers, who inspired her to reach for the stars and use her passion to inspire others.

This is Domann’s second year to compete in the statewide Miss Kansas event and she said her favorite part of every Miss Kansas competition is the talent performance.

“No huge shocker there, as I love performing and “playing pretty for the ,” she said. “It really gives me a chance to express myself and show vulnerability to the audience that would never be seen otherwise.”

Last year, Domann was a preliminary winner in the talent portion of 2018 Miss Kansas, representing as Miss Meadowlark. She sang “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera.

Domann, along with many other talented young women, will compete for the 2019 Miss Kansas crown on PCC’s campus June 6, 7, and 8. Tickets can be purchased at www.misskansas.org.