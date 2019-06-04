SALINA — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights dropped a pair of road games Monday to the Salina Hawks.

The Hawks won the first game 14-1 and the second game 14-3. Both games were called after four innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Salina scored seven runs in the second inning to take a 10-0 lead. Newton scored its sole run in the top of the fourth inning on an Alex Schulte RBI.

Brennon Pavey went two for three for Salina, driving in three runs. Jayton Mathis and Evan Vaughn each drove in two runs. Jarrett Pittenger, Ethan Bolen and Nathan Farmer each had two hits with an RBI for the Hawks.

Colton Bell went the distance for Salina, allowing five hits with three strikeouts. Drew Barron took the loss for Newton. Joel Franz also pitched.

In the second game, Salina scored six runs in the first inning and five in the third to take command. Newton scored a run in the second inning and two more in the fourth.

Farmer, Nick Clayson and Kade Barber each drove in two runs for Salina. Farmer and Barber each had two hits.

Frantz and Owen Mick each drove in a run for Newton. Barron went two for two hitting.

Clayson struck out five on the mound for Salina. Jake Schmidt took the loss for Newton. Joe Slechta and Zach Loomis also pitched.

Newton is 2-2 and plays today at Emporia.

First game

Newton;000;1;—1;5;3

Salina;374;x;—14;10;2

Barron (L), Frantz 2 and Loomis; Bell (W) and Bolen, Sutton 4. Time — 1:23.

Second game

Newton;010;2;—3;4;2

Salina;605;3;—14;7;3

Schmidt (L), Slechta 1, Loomis 4 and Barron; Clayson (W) and Sutton. Time — 1:35.