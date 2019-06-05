Hannah Wagner settles in to lead the 2019 Miss Kansas production team in Pratt.

There may be a bit of deja vu for Hannah Wagner when she steps on the stage for the 2019 Miss Kansas Competition. But for Wagner, who won the title in 2015, she will be running the show as producer, not a contestant this time. While she has assisted with choreography in the past, she is taking the reins as the woman in charge.

“This is my first year as producer and I’m excited about it,” Wagner said.

This is the first Miss Kansas Competition since changes were introduced in the Miss America organization that will be reflected in the state competitions and Miss Kansas is no exception.

Wagner said the changes should not be an issue and the candidates will be working hard to win the title of Miss Kansas.

The swimwear competition has been eliminated and the candidates will have time for a brief platform statement during the evening wear event.

Change can be scary but it is exciting to be the first producer since the changes were implemented, Wagner said.

“I feel like I’m going back to compete,” Wagner said. “I’m excited to be a part of this again.”

Wagner said she has spent a lot of time working on the grand scheme of the competition and how to get everything done on time.

“I hope they (candidates) will be excited about the music and choreography and clothes,” Wagner said. “It definitely takes some time management.”

Candidates will arrive on Tuesday, May 4 and get right to work. Once again, there will be a thrilling dance number to start each preliminary and final with candidates dancing their hearts out. The costumes will be dance suits but each gets to pick their own color and fabric so they will have plenty of freedom in their costume choice, Wagner said.

Wagner declined to give any information about the music for the competition but she said the opening number will have some very cool elements. Other than that, she is remaining secret about the music for a simple reason.

“We want everyone to show up to see the show,” Wagner said.

While the candidates arrive later than usual, they still have the same amount of preparation time but it will be a full couple of days before preliminaries start. Miss Kansas has the best women in the state and Wagner said she has faith they will work hard on the choreography for the performances. There will be no early rehearsals so everyone will have two days to learn everything.

The order of competitions will be changed with the on-stage question with the judges leading off followed by the talent competition then intermission.

After intermission, candidates will get the red carpet treatment and get to comment on their social impact statement. This is an exciting phase of the competition and candidates get to select their evening wear for their trip down the red carpet. The comment portion allows the candidates to say what they are passionate about and why it impacts them, Wagner said.

Preliminaries will be Thursday and Friday then a full day Saturday, May 8. The day starts with the Miss Kansas Parade in downtown Pratt followed by an autograph session in the Municipal Building with the Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen Contestants. That afternoon, the Teens will hold their competition and crown the 2019 Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen.

A change also took place in Teen Competition. Now, Teens have to win a local pageant, just like the Miss candidates, to be in the Teen competition, said Wager who thinks this will help the Teen and Miss Organizations bond in a very special way.

A special anniversary portion of the pageant will be set aside for Miss Kansas 1999 Leah Darby and Miss Kansas 1989 Jennifer Hedrick. Other returning title holders include Miss Kansas 2017 Krystian Fish, Miss Kansas 2016 Kendall Schoenekase with possibly others returning as well.

Some former Miss title holders will be performing as well as the new 20219 Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen.

As in the past, a top 10 will be announced at the start of the final night of competition along with the Kansas Choice finalist. Anyone can vote for their favorite candidate to be a finalist for the final night of competition. Just got to misskansas.org and cast a vote online. Each vote is $1 and people can vote as many times as they like. Voting is open now and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. Money raised from the online voting will go to the Miss Kansas Scholarship Foundation, Wagner said.

The announcement of the top five will feature something personal from the family members that will make the moment very exciting.

On the technical part of the production, Douglas Production Group will again be in charge of lights and sound. They will arrive in Pratt a few days before the contestants to have everything ready to go.

The visuals on the screen will be done by DKS.

The Miss Kansas Competition is June 6, 7, and 8 in Dennis Lesh Sports Arena at Pratt Community College.