Crowns, sashes and smiles are in abundance as 2019 Miss Kansas events get underway in Pratt.

The 2019 Miss Kansas Quality of Life finalists are Miss Southwest Tyra Hayden, Miss Butler County Jetta Smith, Miss Wichita Annika Wooton, Miss Chisholm Trail Polina Nations and Miss Augusta Sierra Bonn.

The Quality of Life award is based on the candidates social impact initiative and their impact on the community, said Miss Kansas 2017 Krystian Fish Caywood who was a Quality of Life finalist.

The finalists are interviewed by a panel of judges that is completely different from the group that judge the preliminary and final competition. Questions focus on each candidates social impact initiative, their service in the community and why they chose their particular initiative. But finalists can also share their other activities. A portion of the questions also focuses on academics.

“It gives the candidates a chance to talk about their platform and what else she is involved with in the community,” Caywood said.

Besides the interview, finalists must complete a minimum of 100 community service hours and complete the award application.

Commitment to service is a big part of being Miss Kansas and Miss America. A Quality of Life Award is also presented at Miss America.

Quality of Life Award is separate from all the other parts of the competition. There are scholarship awards: First Place $2,500, Second Place $1,500 and $500 for the other three finalists.

The Quality of Life Award winner will be named and presented as part of the 2019 Miss Kansas competition finals at Pratt Community College’s Dennis Lesh Arena on Saturday, June 8. Preliminary events for the competition take place Thursday and Friday evening, starting at 7 p.m.



