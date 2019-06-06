WICHITA — The Wichita Aviators used a six-run fifth inning to down the Newton Post 2 American Legion Senior Knights 7-1 Wednesday night in Wichita.

The Knights scored a run in the first inning and two more in the third inning. The Aviators scored a run in the third inning.

The game was called after five innings because of the weather.

Casey Steward had two hits for the Aviators. Chayan Fox and A.J. Stallard each drove in two runs.

The Aviators used five pitchers with Skyler Snow taking the win. Conner Ratliff struck out three. Matt Graber struck out two.

Newton’s pitching stats were not reported.

The Aviators improve to 2-4. Newton is 2-6-1 and plays Friday through Sunday at the Sam Ellis Tournament in Emporia.

Newton;102;00;—3;6;0

Wichita;001;06;—7;6;1

Newton battery n/a; Graber, Ratliff 2, Lane 3, Griego 4, Snow (W) 5 and Stallard, Rohs 4.