Twenty-three pilots are competing in the US Club Class National Championships at Sunflower Gliderport from June 4 - 13. The gliderport is located southwest of Yoder at the former naval base, 1508 S. Langley Road. Pilots from across the nation qualified to compete in this competition, and pilots can earn rankings to represent the United States in international competitions.

Each day of the contest, the gliders line up and one of four tow planes pulls them into the air, with 23 gliders towed in a little more than 40 minutes. When all are in the air, the contest director opens the competition start gate and sends them on to complete their task. Each task has preassigned turn points with a return landing at Sunflower Gliderport. The pilots' scores are based on their speed achieved on their task.

The public is invited to watch the takeoffs daily between noon and 1 p.m., weather permitting.