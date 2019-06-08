Erin Batman celebrates retirement from NRCS after 30 years.

For 30 years, Erin Batman has been providing services for farmers as part of his job at the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Starting in Pratt 30 years ago, Batman moved around the state from Pratt to Troy to Ashland to Ulysses and finally back to Pratt in 2001 where he has served ever since. On May 31 Batman retired from NRCS with a celebration at the Pratt office where coworkers, clients, family and friends stopped by the office to wish him well as he concludes one part of his life and starts another.

Batman was supervisor for employees and providing technical programs in a four county area that included Pratt, Kiowa, Edwards and Stafford Counties, Batman said.

His work at NRCS was not exactly what he was looking for. He was an agronomy major with a business minor at Fort Hays State University and was looking for anything in the agriculture sector.

In 1985, a landmark farm bill was passed that is still impacting farmers today. One of the impacts of the bill was certain areas of agriculture were hiring. In 1987, Batman graduated from FHSU and got a job in the Pratt NRCS office as a soil conservationist, a job he retained when he moved to Troy.

He became a district conservationist and worked in Ashland and Ulysses. He then moved to Pratt in 2001 and in 2008 and took a supervisory position that he retained until he retired on May 31, Batman said.

Batman’s favorite part of his job was getting to work with the landowners.

“I liked the day to day interaction,” Batman said.

Handling four counties meant lots of paperwork and that was one of the biggest challenges for Batman. Farmers had to fill out applications for services. They had to be completed on time for the farmers to get the advantages of the programs. And making sure all that paperwork was done on time was challenging, Batman said.

A lot of things changed during his 30 year career with NRCS. There were many changes in technology and farming become much more computerized. Keeping up with the changes in technology the farmers had to deal with meant Batman had to keep up with those changes as well.

As he concludes this chapter in his life, he will miss his coworkers and the interaction with farmers on a day to day basis.

While he won’t be seeing his coworkers on a daily basis, he will still have the chance to see the same farmers because Batman started working as a lot manager for BTI Pratt immediately after retirement from NRCS. He assists the service and sales departments. On the first two days at BTI, he delivered equipment and mowed some grass.

Besides working at NRCS and now working at BTI, Batman also operates a mowing service on the side and has done that for 25 years. He plans to continue with that business as he works with BTI.

At his retirement party, there was a special message from the staff that incorporated candy bars in the whimsical message. There was also a cake and the message read: Enjoy your retirement. No Reports, Mowing, No Deadlines, No Meetings, Mowing, Mowing, KU Basketball. The cake featured Batman dressed in red and blue and wearing a black cape while pushing a souped up lawnmower. There was also the famous Batman logo along with the KU Jayhawk.