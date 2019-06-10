Pratt basketball players work hard in early summer camp games.

The basketball off season has kicked into high gear this summer with 2 weeks of league play at the Blythe already under the belt for the Pratt High School girls’ basketball team.

This summer, the Greenbacks have enough players to split into a JV and varsity team. The JV team competed against Macksville and Skyline last week and won both games. They have a bye this week.

“It’s been good to start mixing girls together that didn’t play together much last season and will be this upcoming year,” said coach Dustin Hildbrand. “It’s the same for the freshman to start playing within our system and offense and play with some sophomores and get to mixing together,” said head coach Dustin Hildebrand.

The varsity team also beat Macksville last week but lost to Kiowa County. This week they played and beat Skyline and Bucklin.

“Last week we struggled with our shooting but we only had one day of practice that morning. This week we shot the ball much better and that helped,” said Hildebrand, “We are still missing a couple players with foot injuries so it’s tough for us to have a strong inside presence.”

Varsity will play again on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. They will compete against Cunningham at the municipal building and Bucklin at the Bylthe.



