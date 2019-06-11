ROSE HILL — Authorities say a 3-month-old girl has died after being left in a hot car in south-central Kansas.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home near Rose Hill and pronounced the baby dead at the scene. Investigators determined that the mother took the infant with her to a baby shower that morning.

When she came home around noon, Herzet said, she went inside and decided to take a nap. Several older children were in the home.

Herzet said she realized after waking up that the baby was still in the car. He said she ran outside, found the infant unresponsive and called 911. An investigation is ongoing.

Rose Hill is about 15 miles southeast of Wichita.