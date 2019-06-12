ANDOVER - The Butler Community College Board of Trustees is asking a district court judge to intercede in an ongoing issue between college officials and the City of Andover.

In a 17-page petition filed on May 16 in Butler County District Court, college officials asked the court for a declaratory judgment. According to court documents, trustees requested the review and interpretation of two city ordinances and determine their effect on needed improvements to an existing BCC building in the Andover Business Park.

Butler has provided services and classes at the 13th Street location since 2003 under an ordinance approved by the city in 2003 and 2005.

“As part of the college’s consolidation and renovation to meet the USD’s request, the city is insisting the college pay for the construction of new Commerce and Yorktown streets now,” BCC spokesperson Rodney Dimick said. “Current traffic studies do not indicate that these roads are necessary at this time. The college has stated it is willing to pay a fair share of the road construction costs when a traffic study justifies the need to complete the roadways. However, the city has indicated that the college must commit to payment agreements and road construction plans now, or it will not approve all the required building permits for the necessary consolidation and renovation.”

“As such, the college had no choice but to file a declaratory judgment action asking the court to interpret the 2003 and 2005 ordinances to determine if the college can move forward now on the necessary consolidation and renovations without being financially burdened by a commitment to pay for unnecessary road construction and help the school district avoid significant penalties secondary to the deal.”

The college needs to relocate and expand classroom space in the 5000 Building, at 715 E. 13th St., after learning a lease agreement with Andover High School will eventually end. BCC leased classroom space, faculty offices and student services at the high school since 1992, but that agreement changed when a new high school construction project was announced. Based on new project plans, no space was included for BCC. Trustees were notified in May 2017 that the lease would end on July 1, 2021.

Currently, the new high school construction is underway, and is expected to open during fall 2020. In the meantime, college officials proceeded with plans to remodel the building and last fall, applied for necessary permits. One of those was a special-use permit, which was originally vetoed in September by Andover Mayor Ben Lawrence. The permit was eventually approved by the city council in October.

But the following month, Lawrence vetoed the permit a second time. Trustees responded by requesting to remove it from city council consideration. In a Nov. 9 letter to Andover city officials, trustees said they would continue seeking viable solutions and would most likely remain in the high school until spring 2021.

Trustees went on to say that officials worked closely with the school district to vacate nearly 18 months early in order to accommodate the school district’s timeline to be in the new high school.

“Though approved by the Andover Planning Commission on two occasions, reviewed by the city council on Sept. 25, and then supported by the Andover City Council most recently on Oct. 30 on a 5-1 vote, Mayor Lawrence maintains his concern that the college’s presence in the Industrial Park on East 13th Street is not appropriate use of the property, a stance he has maintained since first issuing a veto in 2005,” trustees said. “At that time Butler sought to renovate the south portion of the building they had been in since 2003. In 2003, Butler’s special-use permit was supported unanimously to establish the college at that site.”

Trustees also applied for a building remodel permit from the city to accommodate the additional classroom space. That permit was eventually approved by Andover City Council members in April. However, court documents show that, in an email conversation between Assistant City Administrator Jennifer McCausland and BCC President Kim Krull, McCausland said the permit was only for interior work.

“Grading work for the new facilities and manufacturing building is not covered, nor is the actual building permit for the new facility,” she wrote.

According to court documents, the city also required trustees to complete three more tasks in order to obtain the needed permits. Among those was to “provide the necessary funds or financial guaranty in an amount deemed acceptable by the city council for the construction necessary infrastructure,” such as road improvements.

As a result, college officials said the building permit was not only worthless but would stall the project – costing both the school district and the college more money. Court documents stated if BCC did not have its 5000 Building improvements completed by May 2020 and had to remain at the high school, it could cost the school district up to an estimated $500,000.

“The college wants to be and feels it has been a good partner with the community of Andover for the past 16 years, and it remains committed to the USD’s construction timeline.” Dimick said.

A June 3 hearing was scheduled in district court but was continued to give city officials additional time to respond, officials said. A new hearing date had not been scheduled. Attempts to reach McCausland for comments were unsuccessful.