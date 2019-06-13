PRETTY PRAIRIE — A fisherman has reeled in a record-breaking, 66-pound (30 kilogram) bigmouth buffalo at a Kansas reservoir.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Trey Patterson, from Cheney, caught the 45.75 inch (116 centimeter) fish on June 8 while out with his father and brother-in-law on the east side of Refuge Point at the Cheney Reservoir.

When he first felt a bite on his line, Patterson thought he had a big wiper fish because that's what they had been fishing for and that type of fish is known to fight back. He says it took about 25 minutes to reel it in.

It weighed 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) more than the previous record-holder that a bowfisher caught in 2016 in Milford Reservoir.