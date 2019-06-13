WICHITA — The new owners of a long abandoned Wichita amusement park want to transform it into an outdoor event center and paintball range.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the plan is set to go to the City Council next month after winning approval from planners and neighbors. Councilman James Clendenin says he's pleased to see some redevelopment finally occurring at the site.

He says the area has been a nuisance since Joyland shut down for good in 2006. After years of vandalism, a fire destroyed much of what remained in August 2018. Three months later, Gregory and Tina Dunnegan bought Joyland's 57 acres at auction for $198,000.

A consultant wrote in a site proposal that the owners envision temporary outdoor festivals and amusement rides to "capture the old flavor of Joyland."