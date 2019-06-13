GOLF

Fox Ridge Senior Men

Monday

1. Ron Bogle, Tom Ware, Dick Hushka, Narci Larez 32.

2. John Wilson, Rob Younkin, Ray Ruggles, Bill Ewert 32.

3. Carvin Thiessen, Rick Hardacre, Dan Shaffer, Walt Long 32.

Tuesday

1. Carvin Thiessen, John Wilson, Don Schmidt, Al Gann 30.

2. Dane Lawrence, Jim Zook, Dick Hushka, Walt Long 31.

3. Dave Stallbaumer, Wilbur Besore 31.

AUTO RACING

81 Speedway

June 8

Hornets

A Feature— 1. 9-Slade Mohr, [2]; 2. 11-Haley Cash, [1]; 3. 14K-Korey Bice, [7]; 4. 24-Phillip White Jr, [4]; 5. 41-Chevy Coleman, [3]; 6. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, [6]; 7. 7V-Miranda Simmons, [5].

Heat 1 — 1. 9-Slade Mohr, [2]; 2. 11-Haley Cash, [1]; 3. 24-Phillip White Jr, [4]; 4. 41-Chevy Coleman, [3]; 5. 7V-Miranda Simmons, [6]; 6. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, [7]; 7. 14K-Korey Bice, [5].

Thumper

A Feature — 1. 6-Trace Ayers, 24:23.489[4]; 2. 1-Scott Miller, 24:24.771[7]; 3. 24-Chris Holle, 24:26.660[2]; 4. 48-Craig Miller, 24:26.888[5]; 5. 76-George Ramey, 24:28.464[10]; 6. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 24:28.880[14]; 7. 17-Josh Hammar, 24:29.223[11]; 8. 55X-Mike Burian, 24:29.937[1]; 9. 55S-Matt Scheuermann, 24:30.811[9]; 10. 71-David Hammer, 24:33.861[13]; 11. 47-Robert Foster, 24:34.021[15]; 12. 37D-Dakota Dale, 24:45.764[3]; 13. (DNF) 67-Austin Ramey, 18:34.354[12]; 14. (DNF) 12C-Clint Smith, 10:15.315[6]; 15. (DNF) 23-Joel Hill, 05:25.737[8]; (DNS) M18-Andrew Harris, 05:25.737.

Heat 1 — 1. 17-Josh Hammar, 03:57.446[3]; 2. 24-Chris Holle, 03:57.787[5]; 3. 23-Joel Hill, 03:58.336[4]; 4. 48-Craig Miller, 03:59.213[7]; 5. 12C-Clint Smith, 03:59.229[8]; 6. 71-David Hammer, 04:00.667[2]; 7. 55S-Matt Scheuermann, 04:00.994[6]; (DNS) M18-Andrew Harris, 04:00.994.

Heat 2 — 1. 6-Trace Ayers, 02:51.515[6]; 2. 67-Austin Ramey, 02:52.635[2]; 3. 1-Scott Miller, 02:53.086[8]; 4. 37D-Dakota Dale, 02:54.255[5]; 5. 55X-Mike Burian, 02:54.576[4]; 6. 76-George Ramey, 02:55.520[7]; 7. 47-Robert Foster, 02:57.537[1]; 8. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 02:58.352[3].

Street Stocks

A Feature — 1. 24B-David Blocher, 09:38.928[5]; 2. 113-Parker Schraag, 09:40.421[7]; 3. 64-Roger Winters, 09:45.937[4]; 4. 416-Duane Ware, 09:47.252[1]; 5. 33-Bradley Shipman, 05:43.988[3]; (DNS) 321-Greg Lynch, 05:43.988.

Heat 1 — 1. 33-Bradley Shipman, 03:42.866[5]; 2. 09B-Kyle Blocher, 03:43.786[4]; 3. 24B-David Blocher, 03:43.958[7]; 4. 64-Roger Winters, 03:46.532[6]; 5. 416-Duane Ware, 03:48.060[3]; 6. 113-Parker Schraag, 00:02.971[2]; (DNS) 321-Greg Lynch, 00:02.971.

Rookie Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 11:40.527[9]; 2. 2-Rustin Wilson, 11:44.710[5]; 3. 06-Andrew Wallace, 11:45.150[10]; 4. 6-John Cohoon, 11:46.444[1]; 5. 65B-Brett Davis, 11:48.180[8]; 6. 34-Rickey Bonham, 11:48.789[7]; 7. 46-Coby Lamb, 11:50.644[6]; 8. 32-Jeff Richey, 11:59.640[3]; 9. (DNF) 31-Jerry Richey, 03:32.510[4]; 10. (DNF) 7C-Ray Horton, 03:33.543[2]; 11. (DNF) 14R-Ryan Quiring, 01:30.903[12]; (DNS) 0-Aaron Humphries, 01:30.903; (DNS) 75J-Jeff Carrell, 01:30.903.

Heat 1 — 1. 6-John Cohoon, 02:42.194[2]; 2. 34-Rickey Bonham, 02:42.741[5]; 3. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 02:44.499[6]; 4. 2-Rustin Wilson, 02:45.091[4]; 5. 32-Jeff Richey, 02:50.873[3]; (DNS) 0-Aaron Humphries, 02:50.873; (DNS) 14R-Ryan Quiring, 02:50.873.

Heat 2 — 1. 31-Jerry Richey, 04:17.976[3]; 2. 06-Andrew Wallace, 04:18.465[6]; 3. 65B-Brett Davis, 04:22.250[5]; 4. 7C-Ray Horton, 04:25.372[2]; 5. 46-Coby Lamb, 02:42.008[4]; 6. 75J-Jeff Carrell, 02:42.008[1].

AAA Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 44-Braden Stoner, 13:38.281[8]; 2. 19-Jason Roe, 13:41.178[2]; 3. 60-Cody Kretchmar, 13:41.827[7]; 4. 22N-Kevin Newell, 13:45.526[3]; 5. 32R-Daniel Richey, 13:46.597[5]; 6. 0-Brody Robe, 13:47.404[14]; 7. M5-Harley Peery, 13:47.472[11]; 8. 78B-Blake Moler, 13:50.850[6]; 9. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 13:51.043[1]; 10. 11-Erick Chesterman, 13:51.702[9]; 11. 38-Scott Brown, 13:52.028[13]; 12. 71-Patrick McManus, 13:52.527[15]; 13. 55-Dave Gaggero, 13:52.841[16]; 14. 23S-Heath Myers, 13:53.437[12]; 15. 711-Brock Lane, 07:08.548[10]; 16. 9X-Rick Mueller, 13:40.746[17]; 17. (DNF) 2W-Richard Wilson, 12:26.433[4]; 18. (DNF) 36-Rick McReynolds, 07:08.548[18].

Heat 1 — 1. 0-Brody Robe, 03:38.401[2]; 2. 44-Braden Stoner, 03:39.535[6]; 3. M5-Harley Peery, 03:40.341[3]; 4. 32R-Daniel Richey, 03:43.489[5]; 5. 55-Dave Gaggero, 03:43.387[1]; 6. 711-Brock Lane, 03:43.167[4].

Heat 2 — 1. 22N-Kevin Newell, 02:28.789[4]; 2. 78B-Blake Moler, 02:32.591[5]; 3. 38-Scott Brown, 02:40.174[2]; 4. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 02:35.876[3]; 5. 11-Erick Chesterman, 02:36.768[6]; 6. 9X-Rick Mueller, 02:40.174[1].

Heat 3 — 1. 71-Patrick McManus, 05:08.402[1]; 2. 2W-Richard Wilson, 05:09.308[4]; 3. 60-Cody Kretchmar, 05:09.400[5]; 4. 19-Jason Roe, 05:10.404[3]; 5. 23S-Heath Myers, 05:14.098[2]; 6. 36-Rick McReynolds, 05:39.986[6].

Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 14:13.442[6]; 2. 4-Dan Powers, 14:14.721[10]; 3. 86-Brian Franz, 14:15.069[20]; 4. 4A-Josh Lanterman, 14:17.405[2]; 5. 65-Tyler Davis, 14:17.635[9]; 6. 3J-Jake Nightingale, 14:18.569[16]; 7. 2K-Kendall Kemp, 14:18.598[7]; 8. 99T-T.J. Tolan, 14:19.602[13]; 9. K9-Kyler Kemp, 14:20.061[5]; 10. 747-Colton Eck, 14:20.638[1]; 11. 7-Treyton Gann, 14:21.315[14]; 12. 1-Kirby Robe, 14:22.414[11]; 13. 77D-Tanner Lamb, 14:22.974[18]; 14. MC2-Clint McFadden, 14:23.144[12]; 15. 09-Casey McClaskey, 14:24.272[19]; 16. 25-Tommy Carter, 14:26.868[15]; 17. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 13:00.073[4]; 18. (DNF) 87-Kenny Sweet, 07:47.835[8]; 19. (DNF) 69-Cecil Dymond, 07:47.927[3]; (DNS) 29-Marlin Farr, 07:47.927.

Heat 1 — 1. K9-Kyler Kemp, 03:36.201[4]; 2. 4A-Josh Lanterman, 03:37.226[3]; 3. 7-Treyton Gann, 03:40.296[1]; 4. 87-Kenny Sweet, 03:40.689[5]; 5. 25-Tommy Carter, 03:43.597[6]; 6. 09-Casey McClaskey, 03:45.823[7]; 7. 3J-Jake Nightingale, 03:47.039[2].

Heat 2 — 1. 99T-T.J. Tolan, 02:40.067[1]; 2. 1-Kirby Robe, 02:42.740[2]; 3. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 02:27.758[4]; 4. 65-Tyler Davis, 02:44.856[5]; 5. 69-Cecil Dymond, 02:45.220[3]; 6. 86-Brian Franz, 02:46.134[7]; 7. (DNF) 29-Marlin Farr, 02:27.695[6].

Heat 3 — 1. 747-Colton Eck, 02:37.266[2]; 2. MC2-Clint McFadden, 02:38.029[1]; 3. 4-Dan Powers, 02:38.618[5]; 4. 2K-Kendall Kemp, 01:06.648[4]; 5. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 02:41.375[3]; 6. (DNF) 77D-Tanner Lamb, 01:06.648[6].

June 7

NCRA Sprints

Oil Capital Racing Series

A Feature — 1. 23X-Grady Chandler, 29:55.194[1]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 29:55.698[8]; 3. 1J-Danny Jennings, 29:58.027[3]; 4. 91-Jeff Stasa, 29:59.065[11]; 5. 2J-Zach Blurton, 30:01.307[2]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider, 30:02.208[5]; 7. 9S-Kyle Clark, 30:03.066[13]; 8. 50-Randy Woodside, 30:06.761[15]; 9. 7-Michelle Decker, 29:46.556[9]; 10. 1X-Don Droud Jr, 30:04.875[7]; 11. 31M-Eric Matthews, 30:09.493[12]; 12. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 17:03.095[4]; 13. 47-Tanner Berryhill, 17:04.961[6]; 14. 45-Monty Ferriera, 12:45.254[10]; 15. 6-Kaden Taylor, 12:18.197[17]; 16. 98-J.D. Johnson, 11:54.286[14]; (DNS) 911-Ty Williams, 11:54.286; (DNS) 92-Jordan Weaver, 11:54.286.

Heat 1 — 1. 2J-Zach Blurton, [3]; 2. 23X-Grady Chandler, [6]; 3. 7-Michelle Decker, [2]; 4. 45-Monty Ferriera, [5]; 5. 50-Randy Woodside, [1]; 6. 6-Kaden Taylor, [4].

Heat 2 — 1. 20G-Jake Greider, 07:36.149[1]; 2. 47-Tanner Berryhill, 07:37.635[3]; 3. 1X-Don Droud Jr, 07:38.722[4]; 4. 31M-Eric Matthews, 07:44.574[2]; 5. 9S-Kyle Clark, 03:29.217[5]; (DNS) 92-Jordan Weaver, 03:29.217.

Heat 3 — 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [2]; 2. 1J-Danny Jennings, [5]; 3. 91-Jeff Stasa, [1]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [6]; 5. 98-J.D. Johnson, [3]; 6. 911-Ty Williams, [4].

305 Sprints - Winged

A Feature — 1. 21X-Taylor Velasquez, 13:02.485[4]; 2. 2J-Zach Blurton, 13:04.982[1]; 3. 98-J.D. Johnson, 13:12.927[3]; 4. 31M-Bailey Matthews, 13:15.189[5]; 5. 911-Ty Williams, 13:15.189[2].

Heat 1 — 1. 911-Ty Williams, 08:00.309[1]; 2. 2J-Zach Blurton, 08:03.020[4]; 3. 98-J.D. Johnson, 08:04.501[3]; 4. 21X-Taylor Velasquez, 08:05.333[5]; 5. 31M-Bailey Matthews, 08:13.203[2].

Bethel names

dance coach

Bethel College hired Ashley Davis as its first competitive dance coach.

Davis also will serve as an assistant cheer coach.

Davis comes to Bethel from Bethany College, where she served as both the cheer and dance coach for two seasons.

Bethany was fifth in the KCAC in competitive cheer last season and sixth in the NAIA regionals. Bethany was second in competitive dance in the KCAC last season and fifth in the NAIA regionals.

"We are very fortunate to have such a quality candidate in Ashley to take our inaugural head dance position," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "Her head coaching experience in the KCAC will be a great asset to this new program."

Davis is a Bethany graduate.

Bethel begins its competitive dance squad this fall.

Bethel’s competitive cheer program has finished in the top two in the KCAC in the past five years, qualifying for nationals twice.

"I look forward to working alongside (cheer) coach Joseph Gogus to build a premier spirit program in the NAIA," Davis said. “… By adding a dance program and continuing to build the developed cheer program, (I am) confident we can achieve a premier program."

"Ashley's knowledge, passion for the profession, and strong connections with student-athletes really stood out," Hoops said.

The competitive dance program will be the 16th varsity sport offered at Bethel.

Panthers 12U

split games

WICHITA — The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team split a pair of games Wednesday in Southwest Boys Club League play.

The Panthers beat the Wichita Vipers 6-5 and lost to the Andover Cowboys 15-1.

The Panthers are 4-6.