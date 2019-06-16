Dirt moving and flags waving indicate Americare is coming to Pratt in the near future.

Dirt work has begun for a new Americare Senior Living facility in Pratt, located on the northeast side of city limts along U.S. Highway 61, across the street west from Pratt Community College.

The city of Pratt has been in negotiations with the Americare Corporation for more than a year as plans to build a new senior living facility have been drawn and redrawn, and land annexed into city limits to allow for the project to begin.

“We have finally set a new date for the Americare groundbreaking ceremony, 10 a.m. on July 9th,” said Andie Dean, Community Relations Manager at Pratt Regional Medical Center.

An earlier groundbreaking date had been set but was cancelled due to rain delays and muddy conditions at the location.

Americare already has 140 senior living communities spread throughout Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Mississippi. Living options at those facilities include independent living, assisted living, memory care assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation.

A timeline and details about what will be built at the Pratt location were not yet available but will be shared when that information has been approved.