Learning about communities is priority of a state tour by the Kansas Leadership Center, which stopped in Pratt on Thursday.

Leadership groups from the Kansas Leadership Center and the Western Kansas Rural Economic Development Association converged Thursday at the Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt for a free, one-hour learning session, attended by more than 60 participants.

The meeting was part of the KLC’s second annual state tour during which representatives collectively drove 2,615 miles to host 27 free, one-hour events from June 10-14 to inspire Kansans with a new approach to leadership that can be practiced at work, home and in the community.

Pratt High School graduate from 1978, Thane Chastain, brought a home-town feel the the gathering as he told participants how Stan Reimer, museum co-director, took his high school senior pictures and how he had his first car wreck in Pratt when he backed out of Dairy Queen. In his current position as director of creative technology for the Kansas Learning Center, he was all business, however, as he explained different types of leadership and led those in attendance through details about focusing their own communities on leadership development.

“We want more people from Pratt to participate in statewide leadership positions,” Chastain said. “It makes for a stronger, healthier state when we have representation from all over.”

Chastain recorded talking points raised by table-group discussions, starting with what makes the city of Pratt special.

Points mentioned included the impressive 248-acre parks system, home of the Miss Kansas Competition, progressive medical facilities, forward-thinking leadership in a town with visible support for the schools, sports scene and space for families.

“Main Street is awesome. We hear a lot of good things about Pratt,” said Maria Denison, Regional Director of Kansas SBDC in Liberal. “There is a lot of hidden gems in Pratt, that you wouldn’t know about if you didn’t stop.”

Chastain then directed attention to leadership models that focused on mass scale approach rather than the typical top-down style of management.

“The purpose for these two styles is different,” he said. “One is for the collective greater good, the other promotes individual success.”

Chastain outlined how the Kansas Leadership Center came into existence through funding from the Kansas Health Foundation, and now was poised to help leadership groups from across Kansas make connections for resources, training programs, grant funding and solve challenges facing Kansas communities across the state.

He ended the session with a collaborative look at what advice could be shared between communities represented in Pratt for the greater good.

“We need to make sure that our youth are involved at every level,” said Helen Boggs, St. Francis. “If we want our communities to grow and be strong, they need to feel they have a voice and understand what is going on.”

Other words of advice spoken included patience, be willing to listen to unfamiliar voices, collaboration, cooperation, coordination and do not let the naysayers or negativity take over.

Pratt’s local cohort of Leadership 2000 graduates were present as was local organizer for the Pratt stop of the KLC state tour, Tracey Beverlin.

The KLC is based in Wichita but has a statewide focus and global reach.